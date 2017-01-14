Light snow with a bit of an icy mix crosses through Saturday afternoon

Expect a slippery and icy start to the weekend as our next system quickly passes through Saturday. We’re tracking an icy mix/light snow for the region. Light snow showers fill in quickly between 9 A.M. and noon Saturday, becoming batches of light snow. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the upper 20s to lower 30s as patchy light snow continues to fall. Some mixing with sleet, possibly a little bit of freezing rain, is a possibility, especially close to the Mason-Dixon line. Light snow quickly tapers to snow showers and ends rapidly from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Expect about a coating to an inch of snow and sleet. There could be some isolated 2 inch amounts, but that is not going to be the norm. There’s icy and slippery roads too, especially during the afternoon.