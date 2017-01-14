× Morning fire extinguished quickly in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County, Pa.– Fire crews in Lancaster County worked to quickly put out a fire early Saturday morning.

It broke out around 4:00 a.m. at a mobile home on Marietta Avenue in West Hempfield Township. The fire chief says when firefighters arrived, they saw flames on the front side of the home.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire. There’s no word on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

The Rohrerstown, Mountville, Columbia and Hempfield Fire Departments helped with the fire.