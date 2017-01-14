× Presidential wax figures sold to the highest bidder

GETTYSBURG, Adams County, Pa.– It was a packed house on Saturday at the the 1863 Inn of Gettysburg in Adams County.

The ballroom was standing room only, as people tried to get a deal on some literal pieces of history. The crowd was bidding on wax figures and memorabilia that was once part of the display at the Gettysburg Hall of Presidents and First Ladies Museum.

For nearly 60-years, the museum operated in the small town and in the end, featured the wax figures of all of the U.S. Presidents and their first ladies.

Since it opened in 1957, more than one-million visitors walked the halls. A lack of interest led the owners to close for good last in November, 2016.