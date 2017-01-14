Sunday sunshine brings warmer temps and rain next week

FINISHING OUT THE WEEKEND: After the last sprinkles of freezing rain leave Central PA Saturday, clouds clear just a bit heading into Sunday. A little sunshine throughout the day brings temperatures up to near 40 with light northwesterly winds.

SHOWER CHANCES COME BACK: The winds shift to out of the south to start the work week, bringing moisture and some warmer temperatures with it. Shower chances start out Monday with cloudy skies. Tuesday looks like the best day for accumulating rainfall for the entire area, with hit-or-miss showers again for Wednesday.

WARMER TEMPS RETURN TOO: Temperatures rise into the 50s again with the moisture, making it feel more like early Spring for most of the week! The rise starts Tuesday and lasts throughout the rest of the 7-day forecast.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long