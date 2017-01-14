Two vehicle crash in Lancaster county hospitalizes three teens

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Three teenagers are hospitalized after an early morning crash along the 1800 block or North Reading Road in East Cocalico Township.

According to police, just after 4 A.M. a station wagon driving south on North Reading Road, crossed over the yellow lines and hit a Ford F550 truck head on. The driver of the station wagon, a 19 year-old male, had to be freed from the vehicle and had extensive injuries. His two passengers, 16 and 19, also suffered moderate injuries. Two of the teens were transported to Lancaster General Hospital and one was transported to Reading. The driver and passenger of the Ford F550 were not injured in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation. Anyone who has information is asked to contact East Cocalico Police Department at 717-336-1725