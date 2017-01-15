Man wanted for alleged indecent exposure in a grocery outlet

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa — Lower Swatara Township Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for indecent exposure at the Sharp Shopper on the 1500 block of West Harrisburg Pike.

According to police, on January 9, around 11 A.M., a man helping a female employee stack cereal boxes, pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the female employee. Police say he may have been in the store with another female, but wasn’t with her at the time of the exposure.

The man is described as white, 50 to 60 years old, balding with dark or dirty blonde hair, around six feet tall and has a “dingy” appearance.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Lower Swatara Township Police via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900.