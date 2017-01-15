× Victim of car crash and shooting in York has died

UPDATE: According to the York County Coroner’s office, the male victim of Sunday night’s shooting and car crash has died.

The coroner’s office was called to York Hospital, where the male victim was pronounced dead. Around 9:00 Sunday night, the man was involved in a head-on car crash on West Princess Street in the city. When police got to the scene they realized he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and he was rushed to the hospital.

The victim’s name has not been released, as family is still being notified. An autopsy will be performed.. York City Police are investigating.

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED:

YORK, Pa.– Police in York are investigating a car crash and shooting.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, on the 400-block of West Princess Street. Police were called to the scene for a head-on crash. When they arrived, they found one of the drivers was suffering at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was rushed to York Hospital and FOX43 is told he is critical.

Police are working to determine exactly when and where the victim was shot. At this point, they do not believe the other driver is a suspect.

This story is still developing, and we will bring you more information as we get it.