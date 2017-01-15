× Car crash and shooting in York; victim said to be critical

YORK, Pa.– Police in York are investigating a car crash and shooting.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. Sunday, on the 400-block of West Princess Street. Police were called to the scene for a head-on crash. When they arrived, they found one of the drivers was suffering at least one gunshot wound to the abdomen. The victim was rushed to York Hospital and FOX43 is told he is critical.

Police are working to determine exactly when and where the victim was shot. At this point, they do not believe the other driver is a suspect.

This story is still developing and we will bring you more information as it