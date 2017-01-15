“Churning” the Farm Show butter sculpture into energy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa.-- After being on display at the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show, the showcased butter sculpture will now be used for conservation.

Reinford Farms will convert the 1,100 lb. sculpture into renewable energy to help power its dairy farm.

“This amount of butter will create enough energy to power three to four homes for the next twenty days as it uses up the energy the butter has in it,” says dairy farmer Brett Reinford.

As the temperature rose and the butter grew soft on Sunday, the American Dairy Association Northeast, as well as the Dauphin County 4H Exchange Club helped Reinford Farms take apart and transfer the piece of art.

“They're having a blast, it would not really be an enjoyable process for others but they're in there working as a team having fun and they're getting the job done at the same time,” said Diana Dibble, the Vice President of Consumer Communication at the American Dairy Association.

The 2017 butter sculpture showcased the high standards for conservation and stewardship used by PA Dairy Farmers and people throughout the agricultural industry.