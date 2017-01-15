× Driver in custody after crashing into house in York County

SHREWSBURY, York County, Pa. — A driver was arrested, after crashing their car into a house in Southern York County.

It happened just after midnight Sunday, on the 500-block of South Main Street in Shrewsbury. Photos released by the Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company show the major damage caused when the Toyota sedan hit the building.

Fire crews say when they arrived, the driver was already in police custody.

One person was inside the building, on the second floor, when the impact happened. That person went outside and was not hurt.

The fire department worked to shore up the porch roof, but at this point the building in uninhabitable.

There is no word yet on what caused the driver to crash into the home, their name or the charges they will face.