New “free the six-pack” law to go into effect Tuesday

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- You will soon be able to purchase six-packs of beer and refillable growlers at beer distributors across the state.

The "free the six-pack" law was signed in November and also allows retail licensees to sell alcohol starting at 9 a.m. on Sundays.

The law was supposed to take effect Saturday, but there's a setback.

According to Pennsylvania legislation, new laws can't take effect over a weekend or a holiday. So, this change won't go into effect until Tuesday.

One local beer distributorship said although he has to wait, the new bill is another step in the right direction.

Jeff Hassinger, the corporate president of Buy Rite Beer Distribution, said, "It started out that we were only allowed to sell cases, and then we were allowed to sell 12-packs and now we're allowed to sell sixes. So more choices for the customer. It's all good."

