Rain chances and temperatures rise this week

RAIN CHANCES START LATE MONDAY: We start Monday mostly cloudy and only gain clouds from there. Overcast skies dominate most of the area for the later portions of Monday afternoon. As more clouds build in late Monday evening into the overnight hours, the first sprinkles of hit-or-miss showers start as well.

STICK AROUND FOR AWHILE: Tuesday’s the wettest day of the week with scattered showers likely for most of the day. It won’t be a washout, but most of Central PA will see rain at some point on Tuesday, starting in the northwestern portions of the areas earliest with chances sticking around all day long. They begin to go down later on Tuesday, but a few showers still are possible for Wednesday.

TEMPS RISE AND STAY THERE: Temperatures remain in the upper 40s and lwo 50s all day long Wednesday. With plenty of sunshine after the last of the showers move out on Wednesday, temperatures rise to around 50 on Tuesday and remain mild for the rest of the 7-day forecast. Enjoy it!

Have a great one!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long