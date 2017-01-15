× Rutter’s armed robbery in Dallastown

DALLASTOWN, YORK COUNTY,Pa — Saturday night, the Rutter’s on the 400 block of Main Street in Dallastown was robbed.

According to 911 Dispatch, the robbery happened just after 1 A.M. when the suspect produced a weapon and got away with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-foot 9 to 6 feet in height, he was wearing a black sweatshirt and a scarf around his face. No one is in custody.

Police are still investigating this incident.