Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with these events in Central PA
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be celebrated on January 16 this year.
There are a number of different events that will celebrate Dr. King’s life, as well as his message of unity and peace.
EVENTS
- MLK Memorial Service – 629 S. Pershing Ave. York, Pa. beginning at 6:30 p.m.
- Congressman Thompson and Perry to volunteer at Central PA food bank beginning at 1 p.m.
- Millersville University to hold moment of remembrance at 11:45 a.m., as the University’s Old Main Bell in the Alumni Bell Tower tolls 39 times, symbolic of the number of years of Dr. King’s life.
- 35th Annual MLK Day of Service at Crispus Attucks Association of York Gymnasium beginning at 7:30 a.m. at 605 S. Duke St. in York
- PA Family Coalition hosting the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Artist Showcase beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Forum Auditorium
Penn State Harrisburg will host a number of events:
- “Riveted” a play following the stories of four African American women who joined WWII war efforts, held at noon on Monday and Tuesday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Capital Union Building
- A lunch will be held at 10:30 a.m. – noon on Monday with Dr. Bruce Humphrey speaking at the Morrison Gallery
- School of Humanities will present “Writers Resist: ALL our Voices MATTER” on Tuesday, January 17 from 5-6 p.m. at the Kunkle Auditorium
Eighth Annual Central PA Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service:
Opening Ceremony (Focused on MLK Theme: Choose Love, Hate is Too Great A Burden to Bear)
10AM. Monday, January 16
Hadee Mosque, 245 Division Street, Harrisburg
Rep. Patty Kim (MLK Chair)
Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera
Mayor Eric Papenfuse
Performances by children from Harrisburg School District
Christian, Jewish, Muslim Inter-faith Dialogue
10:45AM. Monday, January 16
Hadee Mosque, 245 Division Street, Harrisburg
Asheq Fazlullah, Executive Committee Member, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)
Rabbi Eric Cytryn, Temple Beth El, Harrisburg
Pastor Dennis See, Harrisburg Justice House of Prayer
Volunteer Activities at Hadee Mosque
10:45-12:30
Card Making, Project Night Night bag making , Central Pennsylvania Bloodmobile (Blood Donations)
OTHER VOLUNTEER EVENTS
Midtown Cleanup with Friends of Midtown at 1801 North Third Street, Harrisburg at 11:30AM
Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg
Feeding the Hungry (Harrisburg City Hall)– 5PM
Take part in celebrating Dr. King’s life with one of these events in the area!