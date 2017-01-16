× Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with these events in Central PA

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be celebrated on January 16 this year.

There are a number of different events that will celebrate Dr. King’s life, as well as his message of unity and peace.

EVENTS

MLK Memorial Service – 629 S. Pershing Ave. York, Pa. beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Congressman Thompson and Perry to volunteer at Central PA food bank beginning at 1 p.m.

Millersville University to hold moment of remembrance at 11:45 a.m., as the University’s Old Main Bell in the Alumni Bell Tower tolls 39 times, symbolic of the number of years of Dr. King’s life.

35th Annual MLK Day of Service at Crispus Attucks Association of York Gymnasium beginning at 7:30 a.m. at 605 S. Duke St. in York

PA Family Coalition hosting the 14th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Performing Artist Showcase beginning at 3:30 p.m. at the Forum Auditorium

Penn State Harrisburg will host a number of events:

“Riveted” a play following the stories of four African American women who joined WWII war efforts, held at noon on Monday and Tuesday, January 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Capital Union Building

A lunch will be held at 10:30 a.m. – noon on Monday with Dr. Bruce Humphrey speaking at the Morrison Gallery

School of Humanities will present “Writers Resist: ALL our Voices MATTER” on Tuesday, January 17 from 5-6 p.m. at the Kunkle Auditorium

Eighth Annual Central PA Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service:

Opening Ceremony (Focused on MLK Theme: Choose Love, Hate is Too Great A Burden to Bear)

10AM. Monday, January 16

Hadee Mosque, 245 Division Street, Harrisburg

Rep. Patty Kim (MLK Chair)

Pennsylvania Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera

Mayor Eric Papenfuse

Performances by children from Harrisburg School District

Christian, Jewish, Muslim Inter-faith Dialogue

10:45AM. Monday, January 16

Hadee Mosque, 245 Division Street, Harrisburg

Asheq Fazlullah, Executive Committee Member, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Rabbi Eric Cytryn, Temple Beth El, Harrisburg

Pastor Dennis See, Harrisburg Justice House of Prayer

Volunteer Activities at Hadee Mosque

10:45-12:30

Card Making, Project Night Night bag making , Central Pennsylvania Bloodmobile (Blood Donations)

OTHER VOLUNTEER EVENTS

Midtown Cleanup with Friends of Midtown at 1801 North Third Street, Harrisburg at 11:30AM

Boys and Girls Club of Harrisburg

Feeding the Hungry (Harrisburg City Hall)– 5PM

Take part in celebrating Dr. King’s life with one of these events in the area!