× Charges filed against two suspects in Lebanon shooting

LEBANON, Pa. — Police have charged 21-year-old Stacy Taylor of Lebanon and 22-year-old Ti Vazquez of Highspire for Attempted Homicide, Conspiracy to Commit Attempted Homicide, Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault (2 counts), Discharge of a Firearm Into Occupied Structure and Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident on Friday evening and was taken to Lebanon County Central Booking. He was arraigned before MDJ Carl Garver and taken to Lebanon County Correctional Facility with bail set at $250,000.

Vazquez has not been apprehended yet.

On Jan. 6 police were dispatched to the area of N. 9th and Monument St. for a report of shots fired. When police arrived they learned one bullet went into a vehicle and another bullet went into a residence, no one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.