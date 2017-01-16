Congressman Perry volunteers at Food Bank for MLK Service Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUSQUEHANNA TWP., Pa. -- Congressman Scott Perry visited the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank on Monday to volunteer in the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

Rep. Perry (R-Dauphin, Cumberland, York, Adams), alongside fellow Pennsylvania Congressman Rep. Glenn Thompson to box foods for the food bank's MilitaryShare program.

MilitaryShare is a program which delivers meals to veterans and military families across the state. It serves approximately 4,400 households, which equals out to about 10,000 people.

"It's important that everybody understand that the rest of your community isn't always in the same position as you are and you might not know it," Perry said. "The person right in your neighborhood, right next door, might be the person getting this box."