Credit Card numbers compromised at Walmart in Camp Hill

CAMP HILL, Pa. — On Saturday the Lower Allen Township Police Department was alerted to a credit card fraud that happened on Nov. 19 2016 at Walmart located at, 3400 Hartzdale Dr., Camp Hill.

After an investigation by Lower Allen Township and Walmart Asset Protection, officers found that three suspects used a total of 27 different credit cards/numbers for 17 different transactions. The transactions totaled $1,824.

Lower Allen Township is asking the public to help them identify additional victims and the three suspects. The suspects were seen in a white minivan.

Police have identified the credit card numbers that have been compromised.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Lower Allen Township Police at 717-238-9676. Or, you may contact Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-628-8477, or by email at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net