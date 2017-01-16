Cumberland County teen’s food drive needs help for hungry families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMOYNE, Pa. -- Like the rest of her friends at New Cumberland Middle School in the West Shore School District, Isabella Anderson had the day off because of Martin Luther King Day.

However, instead of sleeping in, or going to see a movie, she and a few others were busy at work on her living room floor, learning life lessons that can't be taught in a classroom.

Bella, as she's known to her family and closest friends, runs an annual food drive every December and January. On this 'off-day', Bella and five others are sorting through canned goods and other donated food items. Eventually, she will take everything to her teachers, who will help give out the food to families in need across the school district.

"I like helping people get the food they need," Bella says. "I think it's a great cause to help people. People like us have food and other people can't (get any)."

This isn't a one-year community service project for Bella. The 13-year old 8th grader has run 'Bella's Food Drive,' for the last seven years. She says she got the idea as a 7-year old, when her 1st grade teachers were talking about helping less fortunate people.

Bella's mom, Jamie, remembers her young daughter at the time asking how she could help.

"I said, 'People can collect food.' She asked, 'Can I collect food?' I said, "Umm, maybe? Why don't you think about it," Jamie remembers. Later that day, Bella ran off the school bus and told her mother she wanted to host a food drive. In seven years, Bella has helped raise over 7,000 pounds of donated food to families in need across the West Shore School District and beyond.

"I remember thinking, I can't believe this little kid would take the time from playing with her friends to learn and do something for somebody else," Jamie recalls. "This is something that helped her become more mature, more organized, and more responsible."

However, Bella and her friends got a late start on this year's drive. Her goal is to raise 1,000 pounds, but when they weighed their first load of donations on Monday, there was only 149 pounds. Jamie says they'll extend the food drive into February this year. Most years, it wraps up by the end of January.

"We want it to be successful. We want to help a lot of people," Jamie says. "Even though I think any amount of food that shows up at our door is a success, Bella has a goal, and I want Bella to reach her goal."

The Andersons are welcoming any food donations or gift cards at one of two locations. There are plastic 'food drive' containers on their porch at 645 Hummel Avenue in Lemoyne, or one of Bella's friend's homes in New Cumberland, at 1617 Lowell Lane.

All donations will be handled by the West Shore School District.