Events to commemorate Martin Luther King Day in central PA

YORK, Pa. - Several events across the area were held Monday to honor civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, in the hopes of greater unity and community service.

Hundreds gathered for a memorial service Monday night at Cornerstone Baptist Church in York to hear that message of unity.

"People of all races, of all nationalities can get along together," Pastor William Kerney, Jr., president of the Black Ministers Association of York County, said. "Together we can accomplish more than [we can] individually."

Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech still resonates more than 50 years later, and although many of the hopes have come true, the struggle for full equality is everlasting.

"Whites and blacks are coming together to sit down at the same tables, to talk together, to sing together, our children play together, our children go to school together so we're living that dream, but there's still work to be done," Pastor Ramona Kinard, association vice-president, said. "We want to keep the dream alive. We want to keep hope alive."

Other events included an interfaith multi-cultural gathering at Hadee Mosque in Harrisburg. Hosted by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, people from all walks of life gathered to perform community service, including writing get well soon cards for children and putting together goodie bags for Meals on Wheels and Project Night Night.

"The ideals of the Ahmadiyya Muslim community and our model 'love for all, hatred for none' is very close to what Martin Luther King's feelings and what his personal beliefs were," Dr. Mubashir Mumtaz, a community spokesperson, said.

Volunteers also took part in a community cleanup organized by the Friends of Midtown. The Harrisburg Boys & Girls Club also fed the hungry Monday night at Harrisburg City Hall.