Flu activity picking up this month in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- Every flu season the Pennsylvania Department of Health keeps track of reported flu cases on a weekly basis from the start of flu season in October until May. According to the agency, in recent weeks, flu activity appears to be picking up statewide.

Currently, the Department of Heath is categorizing the flu activity statewide as "widespread," meaning there's been outbreaks of influenza or increases in influenza-like illnesses and recent laboratory-confirmed influenza in at least half of the regions in the state.

Some of the common flu-like symptoms include; a fever, headache, tiredness, a dry cough and nasal congestion. According to the agency, this year there has been 13 flu-related deaths in Pennsylvania, all age 50 or older.

To protect yourself from getting the flu this season, the agency reminds residents to get the flu shot, especially the most vulnerable; the very young, the elderly and pregnant women. The Department of Health recommends everyone 6 months or older should get the vaccine every season.

The Department of Health also recommends washing your hands with soap and warm water often, avoid touching your face, and clean off surfaces like doorknobs or your cell phone.

For more information, visit http://www.health.pa.gov/