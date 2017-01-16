FOX43 Sports Poll: Of the remaining quarterbacks in the NFL playoffs, which is the best?

It’s mid-January, and we are down to our Final Four teams this NFL season.

On Sunday, our match-up for the Super Bowl will be decided.

First on FOX, the early game on Sunday is the NFC Championship between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons. It will be followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.

Despite the differences of these teams, one similarity rings true for all; each of these Final Four teams has an elite NFL Quarterback at the reins of their offense.

Arguably one of the best quarterbacks of all time, New England’s Tom Brady is back in the AFC Championship game for the sixth consecutive year, and already boasts four Super Bowl rings.

On the other side, Steelers’ Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger boasts two Super Bowl rings, and has as much NFL Playoff experience as anyone. Roethlisberger also benefits by having arguably the best receiver in the NFL, Antonio Brown, at his disposal.

Green Bay has Quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the helm, who led the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011. Out of the remaining teams, Rodgers has arguably the best core of receivers, with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb leading the pack.

Finally, Atlanta’s Quarterback, Matt Ryan, has the least playoff experience, but played like an MVP-candidate all season. He has helped lead the team to its first NFC Championship Game appearance in four seasons. Ryan also enjoys one of the best receivers in the NFL, Julio Jones, serving as his primary pass-catcher.

Our question is, of the remaining quarterbacks in the NFL, which is the best?