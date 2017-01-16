× Man grazed with bullet after attempting to stop vehicle break-in, police searching for suspects

LANCASTER, Pa.– Police are searching for two males after a foiled robbery attempt ended with a man suffering a wound from a bullet grazing his head.

On January 15 at approximately 3:30 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of E. Clay Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found that the victim, a 37-year-old male resident of Lancaster, had suffered a gun shot wound from being grazed on the side of his head.

The victim told police that he had confronted an unknown male that appeared to be in the process of breaking into a parked vehicle.

According to the victim, a struggle ensued between him and the male. During the incident, a second unknown male appeared and fired at least one shot from a gun, causing the victim’s wound.

The victim was able to flee and contact police, but the suspects were gone once the authorities arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover from the injury.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Police are searching for suspects that are described as two Hispanic males with medium builds. One of the men was described as wearing dark colored clothing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Lancaster City Bureau of Police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411. Callers may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.