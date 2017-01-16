Milder Monday with increasing clouds and a few late day showers

MILD, MORE CLOUDS: It’s a frigid and dry start to the region under clear skies. After falling into the teens to lower 20s, clouds quickly build through the morning from south to north. Temperatures are slow to rise through the afternoon, but they are mild, reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. There’s plenty of clouds, and a few late day and evening showers are possible as the next system arrives. A few sprinkles are still possible through the night. Temperatures fall into the middle 30s, and a few spots to the north could touch the freezing mark. This could create some icy spots, but they should be limited.

TURNING EVEN MILDER: Temperatures nudge upward through the middle of the week, but it comes with shower chances. The umbrella is needed Tuesday, with plenty of clouds and showers. Temperatures during the afternoon reach the middle to upper 40s. They only fall slightly through the night, and the showers dry out. Aside from an early shower or two, the rest of Wednesday is dry and mild, with a bit of afternoon sunshine. Readings reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, and very mild readings. Afternoon high temperatures reach the lower to middle 50s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: Temperatures remain on the mild side through the weekend, but it won’t come without more shower chances. Friday brings the chance for afternoon showers after a dry start. Temperatures fall back a bit, dropping into the 40s. A shower or two is possible on Saturday. Highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of the next system, and some showers could make it into the region during the afternoon. Highs are near 50 degrees.

Have a great Monday!