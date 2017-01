× Officer involved in York County accident

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Southwest Regional squad car and a minivan were involved in an accident in Jackson Twp.

There is damage to the front of both vehicles and roads were closed between Roth Church Rd. and Little Creed Rd. on 116 while the accident was being cleared.

York County dispatch confirmed two people had minor injuries and that one of them was transported to the hospital.

All roads are now open and the scene is clear.