Penn Township Police investigating skimming device on ATM

HANOVER, Pa.– Penn Township Police are investigating a skimming device that was placed on an ATM.

A skimming device is an electronic tool that is used to steal credit/debit card information.

Penn Township Police posted this warning on their Facebook page:

Police advise that you do these few things to ensure your information’s safety:

1.) Change your PIN number

2.) Review your account and report suspicious activity

3.) Always use your hand to cover the keypad as you enter your PIN number.

4.) Keep up with recent account activity. If you see any unauthorized activity, contact your bank or credit card company immediately.

Police are investigating this incident.