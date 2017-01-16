× Police ask for help identifying Kohl’s thief

EAST LAMPETER TWP., LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On Sunday a male suspect concealed clothing in a shopping bag, then ran out of Kohl’s without paying for any of the merchandise.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, with very short brown hair, and was wearing a light brown coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Twp Police Officer Doug Jaquith at (717) 291-4676.