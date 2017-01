× Police investigating pedestrian incident that left one in the hospital

WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A pedestrian accident has left one person in the hospital this morning.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 a.m. on Route 39 between Jonestown Road and Route 22.

One person was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on their condition.

Police are investigating the incident.