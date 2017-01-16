× Police remind residents to secure vehicles after string of thefts

CARROLL TWP., YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Carroll Twp. Police received several reports of unsecured vehicles that were entered on Stoney Run Rd. The thefts occurred during overnight hours of Jan. 13 and Jan. 14. Carroll Twp. Police responded to two other incidents of thefts from vehicles during the New Year’s Holiday.

Police want to remind residents to secure their vehicles, remove all valuables from the vehicles and turn on outside lighting. Police ask the public to help in apprehending the criminals by reporting any suspicious persons and or vehicles.

Anyone with information or to report suspicious activity are to contact The York County Office of Emergency Services by calling 911 or 717 854-5571.