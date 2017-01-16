× Police searching for 3 suspects in armed robbery in Penbrook

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for three men accused of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in Dauphin County on Saturday evening.

It happened at the S& K convenience store located along the 2500 block of Walnut Street in Penbrook shortly after 6 p.m.

Police say all three suspects were wearing masks and gloves during the robbery. They are believed to be in their late teens or early 20’s.

Anyone with information is asked to call Penbrook Police at 717-558-6900 or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.