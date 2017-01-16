× Police searching for man in connection with robbery

EPHRATA, Pa.– Police are searching for a man in connection to a robbery incident on January 12.

Joshua DelRossi, 32, is facing charges of Robbery, Stalking, Unlawful Restraint and Intimidation of Victim or Witness.

He is alleged to have restrained, assaulted, and taken items from a victim, including a cell phone in an effort to keep the victim from calling for help.

At the time of the incident, DelRossi fled before the victim was able to get into contact with police.

His last known address was in Ephrata Borough, but he has yet to be located following searches of several location in Lancaster County.

Police ask that if anyone has information on DelRossi’s location to call 717-733-8611.