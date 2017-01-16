× Poll: Do you think Martin Luther King, Jr.’s “dream” and Civil Rights goals have been met?

Martin Luther King, Jr., the southern Baptist minister who shook the world with his revolutionizing words and actions, is being remember and celebrated today.

King served as the civil rights movement’s most important political mobilizer, a global Nobel Peace Prize-winning figure capable of bridging racial and economic divides by participating in bus boycotts in Montgomery, Alabama, writing a passionate letter from a Birmingham jail cell, leading a March on Washington, and traversing the Edmund Pettus Bridge in a demonstration that galvanized world opinion in support of the struggle for black dignity, CNN reported.

This year’s Martin Luther King, Jr’s. holiday is the last that will be commemorated during the Obama presidency, which was riddled with protests and demonstrations over American race relations. Under Obama’s tenure, “Black Lives Matter” emerged that exposed a nationwide widening rift.

King was an iconic leader, revered by countless followers, who have tried to emulate his legacy. The Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday represents America’s political and rhetorical acceptance of civil rights as a moral and political good, CNN reported. His hard-won victory by veterans of the civil rights era alongside of black elected officials became a crucial part of a new national consensus on racial equality.

Yet one of King’s most important legacies, though less talked about, is the embrace of defiant struggle against long odds. During the last three years of his life, King fought hard for economic justice in Chicago, Illinois, spoke out against the Vietnam War, organized alongside welfare rights activists and attempted to lead a poor people’s movement whose multi-racial makeup formed one strand of a global community that King characterized as the “world house,” CNN reported.

Permanent change required, he argued, a “revolution of values” that included but also transcended policy changes, legal victories and legislative breakthroughs.

The power of King’s message in these times is reminding the world that justice is what love looks like in public, even when new leaders emerge willfully bent on forgetting, CNN explained.

Do you think Martin Luther King, Jr’s “dream” and Civil Rights goals have been met?