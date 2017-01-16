× Scattered showers possible Tuesday

KEEP THE UMBRELLA HANDY!

It’s a wet Tuesday with widespread showers for much of the day. During the early morning, there is a small chance for isolated icy spots but mainly along our northern counties. Most morning lows are above freezing so any icy areas would be brief and isolated to the north. Temperatures slowly climb to the lower 40s, despite showers keeping the area wet. We may see rain totals approach a .25″. A lingering shower or two is possible early Wednesday but with high-pressure building in, we are drying out and the sunshine returns. Temperatures are mild near 50 degrees both Wednesday and even Thursday, where we’ll see plenty of sunshine and dry weather. Our next system is lifting up from the southwest, bringing another round of showers for Friday. Temperatures are in the 40s to end the week.

MILD WEEKEND

Plenty of clouds both days but temperatures remain on the mild side in the 40s and 50s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or two Saturday but a greater chance of showers exists by Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs are in the 50s Saturday and near 50 Sunday.



Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist