Aside from a spotty shower, Wednesday is mainly dry and mild

ISOLATED SHOWER OR TWO, AND MILD

Cold front sags south early Wednesday. A lingering shower or two can’t be ruled out but with high-pressure building in, we are drying out through the afternoon. As the breeze kicks in a bit, drier air spilling in brings increasing peaks of sunshine later in the day. Temperatures are mild near 50 Wednesday, Thursday is even milder in the lower 50s with more sunshine and dry weather. Our next system is lifting up from the southwest, bringing another round of showers for Friday afternoon and evening.

MILD BUT UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Plenty of clouds both days but temperatures remain on the mild side in the 40s and 50s. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or two Saturday, most of the day is dry. A greater chance for showers arrives Sunday afternoon and evening, as a stronger system lifts into the Great Lakes. We are on the milder side of the system, so temperatures continue well above average in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. A stronger push of milder air comes in Monday, but again, showers threaten early next week. Highs are in the lower 50s then fall to the upper 40s Tuesday as wet weather continues to threaten the area.

