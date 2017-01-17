Ask Evan: “I heard the gasoline tax went up again. Can you tell me by how much and why?”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week’s ‘Ask Evan” question comes from Sarah T. She asks, “I heard the gasoline tax went up again. Can you tell me by how much and why?”

Yes, the Pennsylvania gas tax has gone up again. As of January first we are paying eight cents per gallon more in state taxes. That brings the total state tax at the pumps to around seventy-six cents per gallon.

All of this stems from the state legislature’s passage of Act 89 back in 2013. The law created Pennsylvania’s most comprehensive piece of state transportation legislation in decades. The legislation will invest an additional $2.3 to $2.4 billion into transportation by the fifth year of the plan.

Greater fuel efficiency and reduced revenues stemming from the resulting fewer trips to the pump were a factor in the act's approval years ago. That money is set to go directly toward state road construction projects. PennDOT says there is a large backlog of road and bridge projects. In all, the tax will help fund more than 1,500 road construction projects in the ten counties of the FOX43 viewing area, including new bridges, road widening and pavement rehabilitation projects over the next few years.

