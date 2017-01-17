× Chief: Ofc. Bryn Lindmuth charged in domestic dispute will be reinstated

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — York County’s 2016 Officer of the Year, who was charged with simple assault, false imprisonment and harassment on July 17, 2016, has been reinstated, according to Southwestern Regional Chief of Police.

Ofc. Bryn Lindenmuth, of York, has been on paid administrative leave for six months. He entered a plea of no contest in a York County Court to harassment charges – which a summary offense, a grade below a misdemeanor crime – filed against him.

“For this reason the officer will be reinstated this month after a considerable amount of counseling and review by this department,” Chief Gergory M. Bean said in a statement.

Bean said of Southwestern Regional Police Department, “We require very high standards for each employee as we have a community that deserves that and demands that each day. And they should. Unfortunately, officers are not immune from the problems that our entire society faces.”