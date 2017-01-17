Death Cafe coming to Lancaster County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - At the Manheim Township Library on Saturday from 1:00-3:00pm there will be a death cafe. It is a pop up cafe aimed at giving people a place to discuss death. The idea was started by a British web designer a few years ago and has spread across the world. It is the third time a death cafe has been held in Lancaster.

According to the library:

At a Death Cafe people gather to eat cake and cookies, drink tea or coffee and discuss death. Our objective is 'to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their (finite) lives. A Death Cafe is a group directed discussion of death with no agenda, objectives or themes. It is a social gathering and discussion group rather than a grief support or counseling session. Death Cafes are always offered in an accessible, respectful and confidential space, with no intention of leading people to any conclusion, product or course of action, alongside refreshing drinks and nourishing food – and cake! Meet a death doulah and, if you have the time after the conversations, stay for the 1 hour video screening of "Consider the Conversation."

Presented as a FREE event by the Pennsylvania Link to Aging and Disability Resources Lancaster County partners' network and the Manheim Township Public Library. To reserve your seat at the conversation tables, call or text 717.380.9714 or email to blllink@mail.com .