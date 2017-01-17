× FOX43 Sports Poll: Do you think Antonio Brown violated the sanctity of the locker room by posting live video?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are creating buzz and making headlines, both on and off the field.

After closing out the team’s 18-16 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, Steelers’ wide receiver Antonio Brown decided he wanted to bring the fans into the locker room with him, via a Facebook Live video.

The video, which Brown removed from Facebook a short while after it was posted, is 17 minutes long and includes Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin giving a post game speech.

At the 2:15 mark of the video, Coach Tomlin begins speaking about the team’s upcoming opponent, the New England Patriots.

“When you get to this point in the journey, not a lot needs to be said,” Tomlin says on the video. “Let’s say very little moving forward. Let’s start our preparations. We spotted those assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday, our game got moved to tonight. We gonna touch down at 4 o’clock in the fucking morning. So be it — we’ll be ready for their ass.”

While these type of conversations probably happen in locker rooms throughout sports, Coach Tomlin probably didn’t expect it to be shared on social media.

After Tomlin’s speech, you can hear someone caution players to be careful with what they put on social media this week. “Keep cool on social media,” they said. “This is about us, nobody else.”

Of course, after Tomlin’s speech, Brown notes that he’s got well over 40,000 viewers watching the video as it was being broadcast live.

In addition to Brown breaching team trust, he also broke NFL rules, as NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted in a tweet.

NFL policy prohibits players from posting messages on any social media platform 90 minutes before kickoff through post-game interviews. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 16, 2017

Brown’s live video, posted shortly after the team’s victory, was definitely in violation of team rules.

Our question is, do you think Antonio Brown violated the sanctity of the locker room by posting live video?