Game-Record $2 Million Cash 5 Jackpot up for grabs

MIDDLETOWN, Pa.– Excitement is building for tonight’s record Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot of $2 million, the largest top prize offered in the game’s nearly 22-year history.

“It’s been nearly four years since the Cash 5 jackpot has even approached this level,” said Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko, noting that the previous record was a $1.9 million Cash 5 jackpot shared by two winning tickets on February 6, 2013. “Regardless of the jackpot size, we always remind players to please play responsibly.”

This Cash 5 jackpot has been growing since the last jackpot win on Saturday, January 7, when a $125,000 jackpot was won by one ticket sold in Allegheny County.

Cash 5 is the Pennsylvania Lottery’s longest-running jackpot game. It was launched as a weekly game on April 23, 1992. It became a nightly drawing in 1998. The televised drawing is conducted at 6:59 p.m., seven nights a week.

How to play Cash 5: To play Cash 5, players pay $1 and select five numbers from 1 to 43. Players may select their own numbers using a Cash 5 playslip, or they may opt for computer-selected quick picks. Players must match all five numbers drawn to win the jackpot. Players also win prizes for matching two, three or four winning numbers. Cash 5 drawings are held seven nights a week, and tickets can be purchased up to seven draws (one week) in advance. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1 in 962,598; the overall chances of winning any prize are about 1 in 10.5.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $27 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

