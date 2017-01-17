× LaSalle, Shippensburg, and Temple universities alloted more than $3 million in federal grant: Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, PA – Governor Wolf and Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera today announced that LaSalle University, Shippensburg University, and Temple University have received more than $3 million in federal grant funding under the Eligible Partnership Grant Program. The program is administered and monitored through the Department of Education’s Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality, and helps prepare future principals and supports elevated instructional performance in schools.

“Since day one of my administration, I have made improving Pennsylvania’s education system a top priority,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “I have invested a historic $640 million additional dollars into our schools and signed a long overdue fair funding formula into law to ensure that all children, despite their zip code, receives the education they deserve. These grants will further strengthen the commonwealth’s public education system by developing future principals into successful leaders of our schools.”

“Preparing future principals to be strong instructional leaders can positively impact the entire school,” said Education Secretary Pedro Rivera. “These grants are a great opportunity for Pennsylvania’s institutions of higher education to collaborate with K-12 educators to improve education in our schools.”

During today’s kick-off event held at the Dixon Center in Harrisburg, Deputy Secretary for Postsecondary and Higher Education Dr. Wil del Pilar and BSLTQ Director Terry Barnaby presented the grants to the universities that will help principals close the achievement gap and provide an increased focus on early learning for students.

PDE’s Deputy of Postsecondary and Higher Education, the Executive Deputy Secretary, the Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) office and the Bureau of School Leadership and Teacher Quality worked together to develop the grant guidelines, and selected certification preparation programs. Applicants were required to demonstrate the use of statewide partnerships to create high-quality relationships between institutions of higher education and local education agencies.

The grant helps principals improve their knowledge and practices by:

Utilizing research-based strategies and practices that recognize the importance of PreK-4 early learning;

Supporting children when they start school so that early achievement gaps are recognized and addressed immediately;

Developing comprehensive, developmentally-appropriate skills, knowledge, and dispositions that are fundamental to student success in grades PreK-4; and

Ensuring children are on grade level by the time they leave third grade so they can graduate from high school ready for college and career.

LaSalle University’ s Early Learning Principal Instructional Coaching Program: Building Bridges to Enhance Early Learning; Shippensburg University’s Learning to Lead program; and Temple University’s Early Grades Instructional Leader program and Urban Leadership were selected for funding.

Funding for the grant program will be available until September 2018.

Source: : Governor’s Press Office