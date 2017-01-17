× Lancaster home robbed at knifepoint

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to a residence where several occupants inside a home reported being robbed at knifepoint. The incident took place on Jan. 16 at around 9:05 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Chrisitan St.

When police arrived there were four male victims and one female victim, ranging in age from 20 -42-years-old. They told police that three Hispanic males wearing all black entered the home through the front door and demanded money. According to police the suspects then forced three of the victims into a bedroom while they searched the house. The police report also states that two additional victims came home during the incident and had their hands and feet tied up.

Police say the suspects cut one of the victims on the abdomen with a knife, causing a superficial injury. The suspects stole cell phones and a small about of cash before the left the home.

Investigators conducted several interviews and searched the scene for evidence. Investigators say they are also reviewing video footage from cameras in the area. At this time, it does not appear to be a random act and there are indications that the suspects may have specifically targeted the victim’s residence.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also submit a tip online.