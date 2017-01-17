× Man found with heroin after attempting to steal 19 DVDs from Giant

CARLISLE, Pa. — On Saturday at around 1 p.m. the Carlisle Police Department responded to a retail theft that had just occurred at the Giant store in Carlisle. When police arrived they made contact with Christopher Harrison who was detained by employees after Harrison was seen placing 19 DVDs and three beverages into his jacket before attempting to leave the store without paying.

When Harrison was placed under arrest he advised officers that he had a syringe containing heroin located in his front pocket of his hooded sweatshirt. After a thorough search of Harrison officers found six empty heroin packets.

Harrison was transported to Cumberland County Prison where he was processed on charges of retail theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.