× Man uses power drill in attempt to steal money from machines

LITITZ BOROUGH, Pa. — On Dec. 23 police say a man entered the Rodney Lane Laundromat and used a cordless power drill in an attempt to drill through the lock cylinders to a change machine, washing machine and snack machine in an attempt to gain access to money, he also tried prying the change machine open.

Police filed a criminal complaint against Frederick Hoak, 50 of Bernville, alleging the crimes of Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Criminal Attempt (to commit Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition).

Police say Hoak was unsuccessful in getting the money. Each piece of equipment sustained damage as a result of Hoak’s actions. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled.