Nigerian fighter jet strikes refugees, aid workers in Borno

A soldier patrols near the scene of a suicide bomb attack on a market in Maiduguri, after two girls approximately seven or eight years old blew themselves, killing themselves and wounding at least 17 others.
The attack was not immediately claimed by the Boko Haram jihadist insurgency but bore all the hallmarks of the jihadists, who have regularly used women and young girls to carry out suicide attacks in their seven-year insurgent campaign in the troubled region. / AFP / STR (Photo credit should read STR/AFP/Getty Images)
A Nigerian fighter jet misfired during an operation Tuesday, striking refugees at a camp in Borno for the internally displaced, as well as aid workers with the International Committee of the Red Cross, according to Nigerian officials and the Red Cross.
The operation was targeting the terrorist organization, Boko Haram.