Olivia’s cooks up Classic Veal Parmigiana

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: www.olivias.biz
Classic Veal Parmigiana and
Heirloom tomato & basil pesto Gnocchi w wild mushrooms & pistachios
Pistachio basil pesto
2 cups fresh basil leaves
2 tbsp crushed pistachios
3 large cloves of garlic
1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese
Pinch of kosher salt
Pinch of black pepper
In a food processor combine basil, pistachios, & garlic until finely minced. Add olive oil, cheese, salt, & pepper. Process until smooth
Cocktails
Blood orange mule
Three olives orange vodka
Ginger liqueur
Ginger beer
Simple syrup
Fresh squeezed lime
Fresh squeezed blood orange
Muddle together the fresh lime, oranges, simple syrup, vodka,& ginger liqueur. Add ice, shake. Pour into a copper mug and top off w ginger beer. Garnish w fresh blood orange and candied ginger.
Molten chocolate mint
Hot chocolate
Baileys
Rumple mints
Italian chocolate liqueur
Whipped cream
Andes mint garnish
Fresh mint garnish
Prepare hot chocolate as desired (powdered mix or traditional stovetop w chocolate and cream).
Add baileys, rumple mints, & Italian chocolate liqueur. Top w whipped cream, fresh mint, and Andes mint (and additional mint can be thrown in during preparation, this only adds to the flavor!).