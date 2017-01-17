Olivia’s cooks up Classic Veal Parmigiana

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: www.olivias.biz

Classic Veal Parmigiana and

Heirloom tomato & basil pesto Gnocchi w wild mushrooms & pistachios

Pistachio basil pesto

2 cups fresh basil leaves

2 tbsp crushed pistachios

3 large cloves of garlic

1/2 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup freshly grated Romano cheese

Pinch of kosher salt

Pinch of black pepper

In a food processor combine basil, pistachios, & garlic until finely minced. Add olive oil, cheese, salt, & pepper. Process until smooth

Cocktails

Blood orange mule

Three olives orange vodka

Ginger liqueur

Ginger beer

Simple syrup

Fresh squeezed lime

Fresh squeezed blood orange

Muddle together the fresh lime, oranges, simple syrup, vodka,& ginger liqueur. Add ice, shake. Pour into a copper mug and top off w ginger beer. Garnish w fresh blood orange and candied ginger.

Molten chocolate mint

Hot chocolate

Baileys

Rumple mints

Italian chocolate liqueur

Whipped cream

Andes mint garnish

Fresh mint garnish

Prepare hot chocolate as desired (powdered mix or traditional stovetop w chocolate and cream).

Add baileys, rumple mints, & Italian chocolate liqueur. Top w whipped cream, fresh mint, and Andes mint (and additional mint can be thrown in during preparation, this only adds to the flavor!).