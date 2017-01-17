Plenty of showers Tuesday in addition to mild afternoon temperatures

DAMP TUESDAY: Temperatures nudge upward gradually through the middle of the week, but it comes with shower chances. The umbrella is needed heading out the door Tuesday morning, with plenty of clouds and showers. Temperatures are near or just a few degrees above freezing, so there could be some isolated icy spots before temperatures warm. Otherwise, expect rounds of showers as temperatures slowly crawl through the day. Temperatures during the afternoon reach the lower to middle 40s. They only fall slightly through the night, and the showers taper. Overnight lows fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

TURNING EVEN MILDER: Aside from an early shower or two, the rest of Wednesday is dry and mild, with a bit of afternoon sunshine. There’s a bit of a breeze too. Readings reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, and very mild readings. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: Temperatures remain on the mild side through the weekend, but it won’t come without more shower chances. Friday brings the chance for afternoon and evening showers after a dry start. Temperatures fall back a bit, dropping into the 40s. A shower or two is possible on Saturday, but much of the day should be dry. Highs are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of the next system, and some showers could make it into the region during the late afternoon hours. Highs are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Monday remains unsettled as yet another wave approaches. Expect readings in the 50s. Showers look abundant through the daytime hours.

Have a great Tuesday!

