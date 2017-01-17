Police arrest one, seek another after uncovering drug-dealing operation in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa.– Police arrested a woman on drug charges and are seeking a man after discovering a drug-dealing operation.

Lydia Rosa, 44, is facing Possession With Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia charges for her role in the drug sales.

Pedro Maldonado-Ortiz, 35, is still wanted for the same charges.

On January 12 at approximately 4 p.m., officers served a drug related search warrant at 601 E. Orange St. in an apartment. After conducting a month-long investigation into the drug sales occurring from the apartment, police were able to secure a search warrant to search the home, where they found Rosa.

Police searched the resident and seized the following evidence:

1) 102 bags of heroin, street value $1,020.00

2) Four bags of powder cocaine, street value $120.00

3) $180.00 in U.S. Currency

4) Packaging material

Rosa was arrested and taken to Lancaster County Prison for central arraignment. Maldonado is still wanted by police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on the website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.