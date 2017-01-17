× Police looking for Jeep that went “off-roading” through yard

CORNWALL BOROUGH, Pa. — A vehicle that was involved in a criminal mischief/trespassing incident is wanted by the Cornwall Borough Police Department.

According to police on Jan. 6 at 2330 Quentin Rd. the vehicle did “off-roading” through the yard and landscaping at the residence.

Police say the vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, gray or silver, with lift suspension, oversize tires, fender flares and brush guards.

Anyone that has information on the vehicle is asked to contact Officer Gregory Bender at 274-2071 or gbender@cornwallpd.org