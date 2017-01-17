× Police searching for men that robbed seven people in a Lancaster City home

LANCASTER, Pa.– Police are searching for three Hispanic males that are accused of robbing seven people in a home.

On January 16 at approximately 9:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home in the 400 block of S. Christian Street for an unknown police problem.

Upon arrival, officers found several occupants in the residence that reported being robbed at knife point.

Five victims, including four men and one woman ranging in age from 20-42 years-old, said that three unknown Hispanic males entered the home through the front door and demanded money.

The men forced three of the victims into a bedroom while they searched the house for loot. While the robbery was occurring, two additional victims came home and had their hands a feet tied up.

A 42-year-old male victim suffered a knife wound during the incident, but it only caused a superficial injury.

In all, the suspects stole cell phones and a small amount of cash before fleeing the home.