RH Baby & Child recalls mobiles, possible choking hazard

Consumers who purchased mobiles from RH Baby & Child should immediately stop using them, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission reported today.

The wheels on the mobile’s hanging cars can detach and fall, posing a choking hazard to young children. Consumers will receive a refund by contacting RH Baby & Child at 888-728-8419 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Pacific Time. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, or consumers can click on Safety at the bottom of RH Baby & Child’s website, http://www.RH.com. The firm is contacting purchasers of the product directly.

RH Baby & Child sold about 1,000 mobiles of vintage race cars. The recalled mobiles are used as decorative items that hang from the ceiling. They contain six wooden cars in various colors with spinning axles and wooden wheels attached to the axles.

One report was received of a wheel detaching from the mobile, however, no injuries have been reported. The items were sold at RH Baby & Child stores nationwide and online at RHBabyandChild.com from October 2014 through October 2016 for about $50.

Source: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission