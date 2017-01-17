Several Lancaster County Libraries will be closed Wednesday

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Several public libraries will be closed Wednesday for catalog upgrades.

The online catalog will not be available during the process as well.

The following libraries will be closed Wednesday:

• Adamstown Area Library

• Eastern Lancaster County Library in New Holland

• Elizabethtown Public Library

• Ephrata Public Library

• Manheim Community Library

• Pequea Valley Public Library in Intercourse

• Salisbury Township Branch Library in Gap

• Quarryville Library

• Strasburg-Heisler Library

The services will resume Thursday for these locations. For more information on the Lancaster libraries, you can visit their site here.